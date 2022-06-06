HUNTER health unions have slammed NSW Government wage and workforce announcements, saying politicians "are not listening".
"In reality what they have offered is so insulting that I would have preferred to be offered nothing," NSW Nurses and Midwives Association John Hunter and John Hunter Children's' Hospital secretary Rachel Hughes said.
"Just another slap in the face for what we have dealt with over the last few years."
As part of a $4.5 billion pre-budget announcement Monday, the government committed to more than 10,000 health recruitments over four years. Almost 7700 of these will be in the first year and include nurses, doctors, paramedics, pathologists, pharmacists and allied health professionals.
"I'm angry because this isn't what we have been asking for. We are haemorrhaging experienced nurses every day and this is not how to fix the issue," Ms Hughes said.
"We need to address issues around ratios and working conditions. When you can earn more and work under ratios in Queensland and Victoria why would you want to be a nurse in NSW?"
As part of a 3 per cent per annum wage cap increase announced for all public sector workers between 2022 and 2024, health staff are also slated for a pay rise.
A further 0.5 per cent increase is possible in the second year for employees that make a "substantial contribution to productivity enhancing reforms".
"This still amounts to a paycut because it doesn't make up for the cuts we saw during the pandemic and the rising cost of living," Ms Hughes said.
"We needed a 4.75 per cent increase to make up for the cuts they have given us.
"It's a token gesture and they think we are just going to accept it and move on."
The government also announced a one-off payment of $3000 to all permanent NSW Health Service employees for their "selfless" work during the pandemic.
In a more positive reception of the policy, Health Services Union (HSU) secretary Gerard Hayes said the announcements will provide a much-needed "buffer" to the rising cost of living.
"For people on modest incomes, like cleaners and security, it is a massive boost that makes up for the pay freeze of 2020," Mr Hayes said.
"Coming on top of the expansion in the number of health workers announced yesterday and today, we are pleased the NSW Premier is listening to our concerns and taking action."
However, the HSU will continue to push for the public sector wage cap to be abolished.
"The NSW wages policy prevents meaningful wage bargaining. We need a system that allows workers to bargain for wages based on the cost of living and productivity, not a system based on the whim of politicians."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.
