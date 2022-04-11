THE NSW government has agreed to match $18 million in federal funding for a new education precinct in Gosford, the latest step in the University of Newcastle's expansion across the Central Coast.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
