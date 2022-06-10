Crime scene at Paxton after man reportedly shot in the arm

AN investigation is underway following a man reportedly suffering a gunshot to his arm while walking his dog at Paxton on Friday.
Police said Hunter Valley officers were called in when the 27-year-old presented to Cessnock Hospital with the wound about 5am.
Investigators have been told the man was walking his dog on Middle Road near a paddock at the Sawyer Street intersection about 2.30am when he was approached from behind and shot.
Police said the injured man did not see anyone, and that he went home before he was driven to hospital.
He remains in a stable condition receiving treatment.
A crime scene has been established and police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Cessnock police directly.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
