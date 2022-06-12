Newcastle Herald
Everesting: Mark Hoult hiked for 20 hours in Glenrock to raise money for Cancer Council

By Ethan Hamilton and Gabriel Fowler
June 12 2022 - 10:00am
Mr Hoult hiked non-stop laps of the hill into Glenrock until he reached just over the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

A HUNTER man has scaled the height of Mount Everest over the long weekend in a mammoth effort which took him 20 hours and 14 minutes and raised more than $10,000 for the Cancer Council.

