Penrith coach Ivan Cleary won't be at McDonald Jones Stadium to lead the Panthers against the Knights this afternoon.
The Panthers released a statement on Sunday afternoon saying the coach would miss the trip to Newcastle "due to medical reasons".
Advertisement
It is the third match this season that Cleary has missed since suffering a knee infection last month and spending a night in hospital.
He has been on crutches as he battles to return to full fitness.
"Following medical advice, Cleary will not be in attendance this afternoon, however the head coach will be in communication with the team throughout the match," the Panthers said.
"The football staff have ensured the team is well prepared."
Panthers assistants Cameron Ciraldo and Andrew Webster will run things from the box.
Less than a week ago, Ciraldo refuted speculation linking him to the Newcastle Knights next season.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has declared his team owe it to their fans to produce something special against Penrith after four consecutive hammerings on home turf.
The Knights have also lost 11 of their past 14 clashes against the Panthers, 10 of those by double digits and the most recent two by 18 points.
Panthers skipper Isaah Yeo won't back up from Wednesday's State of Origin but the Knights' Queensland duo of Dane Gagai and captain Kalyn Ponga are both set to back-up.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.