Many think Parramatta's premiership window may close after this season with the likes of Reed Mahoney, Isaiah Papali'i, Marata Niukore and possibly Ryan Matterson all departing to rival clubs. Who knows, by the middle of next season when he has to give the Eels an answer on his future, he may well have itchy feet. The big question is will the Knights be an attractive enough proposition by then to be in the picture to scratch them.