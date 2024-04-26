Northstars gun returns from 'unexpected' ban to take on Canberra

The Newcastle Northstars will welcome back strike forward Daniel Berno from suspension when they take on Canberra Brave in the nation's capital on Saturday.
Benro, a Canadian import who bagged 25 goals in 26 appearances last year, returns from a one-game ban that ruled him out of last weekend's 4-3 win over Adelaide.
The Northstars were pushed to overtime against Adelaide but emerged victorious to keep their unbeaten start to the Australian Ice Hockey League season intact.
They're now four from four ahead of a double-header this weekend.
"It's good to have him back," Northstars coach Kevin Noble said of Berno.
"When guys miss [games], they feel like they've let the side down.
"By no means is that the case.
"We miss Daniel every time he is not in the line-up, so we're really excited to have him back and I'm sure he'll be really hungry and ready to go against Canberra.
"And, I hope, well rested."
Berno copped a ban after the Northstars' clash with Sydney Ice Dogs on April 15 for what Noble said was a "body check".
The coach was critical of the ban, labelling it "unfortunate", "unexpected" and "the wrong decision".
It is sure to add extra spice to the Northstars' second game on Sunday, when they again take on the Sydney Ice Dogs from 4pm at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.
The first puck drops in Saturday's match at the Phillip Swimming & Ice Skating Centre in Canberra at 5.15pm.
