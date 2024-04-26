Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Northstars gun returns from 'unexpected' ban to take on Canberra

MM
By Max McKinney
April 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Berno returns from suspension on Saturday night. Picture supplied
Daniel Berno returns from suspension on Saturday night. Picture supplied

The Newcastle Northstars will welcome back strike forward Daniel Berno from suspension when they take on Canberra Brave in the nation's capital on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.