Northstars clinch overtime win over Adelaide

Aiden Wagner's goal in overtime helped the Newcastle Northstars clinch a come-from-behind win over Adelaide Adrenaline at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday night.
In their only game of the weekend, unbeaten Newcastle were forced to work hard for victory against a steely Adelaide.
The Andrenaline had played on Saturday night in Sydney as well, beaten 4-1 by the Sydney Ice Dogs, so they arrived hungry for a win.
The Northstars had gone 2-0 up in the first period but the visitors netted three consecutive goals in the second to take the lead heading into the third and final stanza.
Newcastle forward Wehebe Darge, a former Adelaide player, scored his second goal of the game to level the scores.
Newcastle now make a trip to the nation's capital on Saturday to face 2022 premiers Canberra Brave before hosting Sydney Ice Dogs on Sunday.
