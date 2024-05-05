Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

What's in the $230m NSW emergency package for domestic violence

By Newsroom
May 6 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown MP and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison.
Charlestown MP and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison.

A $230 million emergency package designed to help domestic, family and sexual violence survivors will be unveiled on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.