What's in the $230m NSW emergency package for domestic violence

A $230 million emergency package designed to help domestic, family and sexual violence survivors will be unveiled on Monday.
The package will include $48 million for a statewide expansion of the Staying Home Leaving Violence program, which is designed to protect families staying in their homes after violent relationships.
Specialist domestic violence workers within the justice system will get a $24 million boost, while $45 million is set aside for bail law and justice system changes "to be announced in coming weeks".
"NSW needs a coordinated approach across multiple fronts to disrupt domestic violence - that is what this suite of funding initiatives is designed to achieve," NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley said.
Workers helping children accompanying their mothers to refuges will get $48 million, with $38 million bound for creating the state's first prevention strategy aimed at halting the drivers of violence.
A further $5 million is bound for research into perpetrators and future interventions, and $700,000 wil go to the NSW Domestic Violence Line.
Nearly one in four women and one in eight men in Australia have experienced violence by an intimate partner or family member since the age of 15.
"There is no shying away from the horrendous statistics, and the tragic stories behind each one of those statistics," Charlestown MP and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison said.
"What we need to focus on, and what we are committed to achieving, is appropriate, ongoing, and all-encompassing wraparound support for victim-survivors, as well as ensuring we learn from their experiences and do better for communities across NSW."
Crisis Response
Improving the Justice System for Victims
Early Intervention
Primary Prevention
Strengthening the Sector
Research
$5m in funding for research into perpetrators and effective interventions.
