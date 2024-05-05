Hockey: Regals convert penalty corner after siren to stay unbeaten in 2024

REGALS have maintained an unbeaten start to the Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association premier league season following a goal scored after full-time.
With the siren having already sounded, Sophie Barnwell converted a penalty corner to break the deadlock and give Regals a 3-2 victory over Gosford at Central Coast Hockey Park on Saturday.
"We scored off a short corner after the full-time buzzer to take home the win," Regals coach Cindy Peady said.
The Baldwin twins, NSW under-21 representatives Ellie and Hunter, each netted for Regals earlier in round four.
Peady described the encounter as "very tight, very back and forward".
Regals hadn't played since opening their campaign with an 8-3 victory over University on April 6. A bye, wash out and competition-wide weekend off have followed.
Also on Saturday and Uni cracked their first win of 2024 by edging out Tigers 2-1 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre while leaders Oxfords later defeated Souths 4-0.
In the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday and frontrunners Gosford downed Tigers 3-0, Souths came from behind to prevail 2-1 against Maitland while spoils were shared 2-all between Wests and Norths.
WOMEN'S LADDER: Oxfords 9; Regals 6; Tigers, University 5; Gosford 4; Souths 2; Norah Head 1.
MEN'S LADDER: Gosford 11; Wests 8; Maitland 6; Norths, Souths 5; Tigers 1.
