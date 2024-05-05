Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'Now we're going to the Olympics' says former Newcastle schoolgirl

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 5 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Torrie Lewis (right) with Ebony Lane, Ella Connolly and Bree Masters in the Bahamas on Sunday (AEST). Picture via Athletics Australia
Torrie Lewis (right) with Ebony Lane, Ella Connolly and Bree Masters in the Bahamas on Sunday (AEST). Picture via Athletics Australia

TORRIE Lewis probably summed it up best by saying: "now we're going to the Olympics".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.