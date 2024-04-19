Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Northstars forward keen to take on old side after seven-goal game

MM
By Max McKinney
April 20 2024 - 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wehebe Darge.
Wehebe Darge.

FRESH off a seven-goal game, Wehebe Darge hopes to help the Newcastle Northstars continue their unbeaten start to the Australian Ice Hockey League season with a win over his debut club Adelaide.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.