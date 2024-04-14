Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Veteran scores seven goals as Northstars thrash local rivals

MM
By Max McKinney
April 14 2024 - 9:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wehebe Darge. Picture Northstars Facebook
Wehebe Darge. Picture Northstars Facebook

Australian Ice Hockey League veteran Wehebe Darge netted an incredible seven goals as the Newcastle Northstars put local rivals Central Coast Rhinos to the sword at Erina on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.