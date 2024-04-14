Veteran scores seven goals as Northstars thrash local rivals

Australian Ice Hockey League veteran Wehebe Darge netted an incredible seven goals as the Newcastle Northstars put local rivals Central Coast Rhinos to the sword at Erina on Saturday.
In a huge reversal of their pre-season form, when Central Coast beat Newcastle twice, the Northstars were on fire in their second match of the regular season.
After Newcastle went 3-0 up in the first period, Darge slotted four goals in the second before another three in the third to help the Northstars claim their fourth consecutive win over the Rhinos since the Central Coast side re-entered the national competition last year.
Darge's haul left Northstars officials reaching for the record books, but he is understood to have fallen a goal short of Marcel Kars, who scored eight in a 21-2 win over now defunct team Canberra Knights in 2006.
A former Canberra and Adelaide player in his second season with Newcastle, Darge has played 259 AIHL games and netted 188 career goals, but never scored more than four in a game.
"He's been fighting it a little bit the last few weeks, so it's good to see him get his scoring touch," Northstars skipper Liam Manwarring said of Darge.
"He's a natural goal-scorer.
"Four goals in one period is pretty impressive."
Manwarring was pleased with his side's big victory on Saturday but said the Rhinos, in their second AIHL season after a decade-long hiatus, were not at full-strength.
"A good win for the boys, a bit of chemistry going and confidence for the younger guys," he said.
"They're an old club coming back and they were short-staffed ... but I'm glad we racked the scoring up."
In Sunday's afternoon fixture, the Northstars comfortably defeated Sydney Ice Dogs 7-3 at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.
Their next test is against Adelaide Adrenaline at home on Sunday, April 21.
