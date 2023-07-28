Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Northstars recruit Wehebe Darge hits 250-game milestone

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wehebe Darge playing for the Newcastle Northstars. Picture by Jess Fuller
Wehebe Darge playing for the Newcastle Northstars. Picture by Jess Fuller

WEHEBE Darge sees himself finishing an already decorated Australian Ice Hockey League career at the Northstars, but for now the 250-game veteran has a fourth Goodall Cup firmly in his sights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.