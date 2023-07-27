Emily van Egmond has full faith the Matildas can beat Canada and book progression to the World Cup knock-out stages, no matter who they have on the pitch.
The long-serving Matildas midfielder, who brought the nation to their feet with the opening goal in Australia's devastating 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday night, believes they will rise to the must-win occasion in Melbourne on Monday.
The loss left the Matildas on three points and in third place in Group B behind Canada and Nigeria, who both have four points with one round to play.
Nigeria play Republic of Ireland, who have lost both of their matches, in Brisbane at the same time as the Matildas-Canada game.
"Unfortunately, we didn't get the result but we can't really dwell on it," the Newcastle 30-year-old, who is playing in her fourth World Cup, said post-match.
"We've got a quick turnaround and it's all eyes on Canada."
The Matildas created more than enough scoring opportunities to win a couple of games, but, aside from van Egmond's clinical finish in first-half stoppage time, polish with the final touch and composure under pressure were largely missing.
"From a footballing point of view, I think we created a lot of chances," van Egmond said.
"Our final-third entries would be very high, looking back at the game. We controlled the game in large portions, I thought, and it's about turning those final-third entries into goalscoring opportunities."
Questions ahead of Monday's game will no doubt centre around the availability of Matildas captain Sam Kerr, who has missed Australia's opening two matches with a calf complaint, and Mary Fowler, who sat out Thursday night's game after sustaining a mild concussion in training two days earlier.
"It's about the team for me and we're all on this journey together, no matter who takes the pitch," van Egmond said.
"Everyone is so, so important. We've been in these situations before with our backs against the wall and I have full belief and positivity with the group that we have that we can get the job done."
The San Diego Wave box-to-box midfielder, who is equally adept at playing a No.6 or No.10 role, replaced Fowler in the starting line-up against Nigeria and was deployed in much more advanced position than usual.
Van Egmond, who was hampered by a back injury in the lead-up to the World Cup, produced her first 90-minute effort for some time.
In fact, it was more like a 105-minute effort with 11 minutes of injury time added in the second half.
She had plenty of influence over the game, winning ball deep in Nigeria's territory, distributing pinpont passes with her trademark calm and composure, and getting on the end of Caitlin Foord's pass in the box to score her 31st goal in 130 appearances for the Matildas.
"At the end of the day, for me, it's coming in and doing the best I can for the group, no matter what the role is," van Egmond said.
"All 23 players are so, so important for us. You saw that tonight, especially with the [goal] celebration. The team comes first and we need every single one of them."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
