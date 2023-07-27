Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Investigation

Details of an investigation into City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath's links to Scott Neylon's letter will remain confidential

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
July 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said she had written to the council's director of corporate services and public officer to initiate the independent investigation.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said she had written to the council's director of corporate services and public officer to initiate the independent investigation.

City of Newcastle says information about its investigation into the CEO's links with a Newcastle Herald letter writer will remain confidential in line with its code of conduct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.