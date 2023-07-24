Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig writes to lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes requesting investigation into Scott Neylon's letters

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated July 24 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes has been asked to ensure a council investigation into CEO Jeremy Bath's friend Scott Neylon's letters.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes has been asked to ensure a council investigation into CEO Jeremy Bath's friend Scott Neylon's letters.

LOCAL Government Minister Ron Hoenig will write to Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes seeking an investigation into the Scott Neylon letter writing saga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.