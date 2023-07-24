LOCAL Government Minister Ron Hoenig will write to Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes seeking an investigation into the Scott Neylon letter writing saga.
A spokesman for the Office of Local Government confirmed on Monday that Mr Hoenig will request City of Newcastle investigate the letters to the editor campaign by council CEO Jeremy Bath's close friend Scott Neylon.
Mr Neylon's letters comment about the goings on in Newcastle in great detail.
Hunter Water, clean coal, V8 supercars, council controversies, Stockton beach, Newcastle Ocean Baths, East End residents and the Newcastle Maritime Museum are all issues the long-term Japanese expat is compelled to write about.
His extended masquerade over almost a decade has seen the 47-year-old claim to be everything from a pensioner to a father of a teenager and a grandfather, to having lived in five different suburbs throughout the Hunter in the past nine years, and all the while he's been living overseas.
Mr Bath has denied any involvement in the letters and Mr Neylon, who has declined to speak with the Herald but responded via email, said Mr Bath never asked him to write the letters.
She was supported in her call by Minister for the Hunter Tim Crakanthorp and Federal Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon, also both targets of the letters.
An Office of Local Government spokesman said on Monday afternoon that Mr Hoenig would write to Cr Nelmes asking the council to investigate, and keep the minister and the department informed.
"The employment of staff, including the council's general manager, is a matter for individual councils," he said.
"The general manager of City of Newcastle council is accountable to the council for his performance under his employment contract.
"Any allegations of misconduct by the general manager would be a matter for the council to deal with under its code of conduct and the general manager's employment contract."
