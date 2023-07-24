Newcastle Herald
Toddler Jordan Thompson died in the care of Cecil Patrick Kennedy in Singleton

By Kat Wong
Updated July 24 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 1:55pm
The death of Jordan William Thompson, who was 21 months old when he died in 2005.
After an autopsy revealed toddler Jordan Thompson died with high levels of antidepressant in his system, police found the same drug in Cecil Patrick Kennedy's Singleton home.

