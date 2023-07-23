Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

NSW MP Taylor Martin apologises after Liberal party complaint

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 23 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, Liberal MP Taylor Martin. File Picture by Simone De Peak
Former Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, Liberal MP Taylor Martin. File Picture by Simone De Peak

Former Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin has apologised for "ugly and undignified" behaviour and excused himself from the Liberal party room after emerging at the centre of a complaint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.