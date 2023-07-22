Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights end Melbourne Storm jinx with breakthrough victory

RD
By Robert Dillon
Updated July 22 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights centre Bradman Best crashes over to score against Melbourne. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Knights centre Bradman Best crashes over to score against Melbourne. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Newcastle Knights have exorcised their Melbourne Storm demons with a breakthrough 26-18 triumph at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.