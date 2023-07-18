New Lambton weigh up coaching options amid tough NPL debut

New Lambton appear to have championship-winning former Lambton Jaffas coach Shane Pryce in their sights to take over in 2024.
The Golden Eagles have had a tough initiation to the NPL this season and sit second last on nine points - well below their expectations. The latest blow was conceding three late goals to lose 4-3 to Cooks Hill on Saturday.
The club backed incumbent coach Tom Davies and his squad for their NPL debut after he guided them to three consecutive second-tier premierships.
President Clayton Harrison said decisions about coaches and players for next season would be made soon but nothing had been finalised.
However, the Newcastle Herald understands Pryce, a former head coach at Charlestown and Jaffas who is now an assistant at Azzurri, has been sounded out about the role.
Harrison said this season "was always going to be a dress rehearsal for next year", when promotion-relegation returns, and the club "needed to give the coaches and players in the senior squad a good round and a half" to show their wares in the top division.
** Lake Macquarie's have endured tough times on the pitch this season but they have celebrated a win off it after reuniting with their junior club.
Formed in 1912 as the Boolaroo Soccer Football Club, the club later became Lake Macquarie. The senior and junior sections of the club separated in the 1980s but the respective committees worked this year on a merger, which was ratified recently and kicks off next season.
"The 'one club mentality' merger will allow for better use of organisational resources and improved administration," senior club president Steve Graham said.
"This united approach to football brings the pieces of the jigsaw together and allows us to develop new pieces with joint expertise.
"The benefits to our members, players and their families will be profound in our area.
"The merger of our two clubs along with our newly formed partnership with the Newcastle Jets, and our fantastic facilities has positioned our organisation to provide unique opportunities for local players."
