Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

New Lambton weigh up coaching options amid tough NPL debut

By Craig Kerry
July 18 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Pryce
Shane Pryce

New Lambton appear to have championship-winning former Lambton Jaffas coach Shane Pryce in their sights to take over in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.