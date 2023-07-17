The company operating Newcastle's events venue 48 Watt Street has gone into liquidation and been removed from the address, leaving dozens of couples without answers ahead of their wedding day.
December bride Emily Mursa told the Newcastle Herald she first became concerned on July 5 when she received a "really vague" email stating a sub-contracted wedding planner had stepped down from working with the business operated out of 48 Watt Street.
The email was sent by the 48 Watt Street business, owned by Wellsman PTY LTD. It cited the sale of the building by property owners as the reason for the split.
Wellsman PTY LTD has leased the premises and managed the business out of the address which bears the same name as the business since November 2017.
"We want to assure you that despite this unexpected turn of events, we are fully committed to providing you with the highest level of service and support," the email said.
Wellsman PTY LTD was placed into liquidation on the morning of Monday July 17.
The owner of the property took possession of the address on the same day.
Managing director of Endeavour Property Advisors Andrew Gibbons has been representing the owners of the property regarding the sale for four weeks. He said Wellsman PTY LTD was removed after consistent failing to pay rent.
The Herald contacted the sub-contracted event manager on Monday morning shortly before the liquidation was made public. They said their contract with 48 Watt Street ceased in June.
"We are shocked to learn of the closure of the venue and will work with our colleagues across Newcastle and the Hunter to find alternate venues for their clients," they said.
Ms Mursa and her fiance Ben Pears were initially able to make contact with the operators of the business on the morning of July 10 when they sought to confirm if their wedding would still go ahead.
"I asked if I could have my money back. [They] said no and said that it would be considered change of choice," Ms Mursa said. "I said 'this is not change of choice because there is no venue. [The owners] said 'we might have a venue, we don't know'."
The bride said she heard "radio silence" from the evening of July 10, when she sent a follow-up email requesting a refund of monies and enquiring if sale of the venue had begun. She has not heard from Wellsman PTY LTD since.
Ms Mursa said she and Mr Pears have placed a deposit upwards of $10,000 on the venue, which they had booked for December 9.
Ms Mursa told the Newcastle Herald she received a call from liquidator Rapsey Griffiths around 3.30pm on Monday July 17.
She said she was informed Wellsman PTY LTD was in liquidation and it would take around three months to receive a report on the situation.
"Until then we won't know too much regarding the prospects of getting our money back," Ms Mursa said.
The Newcastle Herald has reached out to Rapsey Griffiths regarding the liquidation of Wellsman PTY LTD.
Fellow bride Allison Clarkson hoped to be married at 48 Watt Street in November.
She and fiance Jeramy Kozakiewicz did not follow up with the managers of 48 Watt Street following the initial email on July 5.
"I assumed that everything was still going ahead and if anything did change they would get in contact," Ms Clarkson said.
Ms Clarkson found out via a Hunter brides Facebook group on Monday that that business had gone into liquidation. She told the Herald she has not heard form the business since.
"I have just been crying all day," she said.
She had placed a deposit of about $7,200.
The situation has impacted local events, too.
Joel Stewart of band Kaylens Rain was set to perform at 48 Watt Street on July 27. He told the Herald the band was informed on Monday morning their event was cancelled.
Mr Stewart said he received a call from someone he understood to be a booking agent working with the business operating at 48 Watt Street.
Mr Stewart said he was told the "venue manager was trying to get some answers".
At 2pm on Monday 17 July, the website for 48 Watt Street was still live and tickets to Kaylens Rain's performance could be purchased.
Mr Stewart questioned why tickets were still being sold given the event was cancelled.
"We are getting hounded by people asking us that question and we can't give many answers at the moment," he said.
An annual Harry Potter event at 48 Watt Street, which was set for Sunday 16 July, was cancelled on Friday afternoon.
"The decision was made due to slow ticket sales and increases in production from beyond previous years," the email from 48 Watt Street managers read.
Mr Gibbons told the Herald property owners were concerned for events and weddings booked at the premises but did not hold responsibility for the way Wellsman PTY LTD operated their business.
Wellsman PTY LTD was notified verbally on July 5 of its inability to continue trading in the property and again in writing on July 8.
The Herald has contacted Wellsman PTY LTD for comment.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
