Engaged couples searching for Newcastle venues as 48 Watt Street goes into liquidation

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 18 2023 - 7:56am, first published 5:30am
Wellsman PTY LTD was placed into liquidation on the morning of Monday July 17.
The company operating Newcastle's events venue 48 Watt Street has gone into liquidation and been removed from the address, leaving dozens of couples without answers ahead of their wedding day.

