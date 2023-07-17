Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Newcastle's wedding and events business 48 Watt Street in liquidation and removed from premises by owner

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The company behind Newcastle venue 48 Watt Street has gone into liquidation and been removed from the premises after four years of "inconsistent" rent payments, a property advisor told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.