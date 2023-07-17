HANNAH Southwell has been named NRLW captain of the Knights in 2023 but vice-captain Tamika Upton will lead the team out for Saturday's season opener in Newcastle.
Southwell remains on track to return from last year's knee surgery but not until round two or three, meaning Upton takes the reins against the Dragons.
The announcement was made during the club's official NRLW launch at McDonald Jones Stadium on Monday morning.
Knights coach Ron Griffiths also revealed his 17-player squad for round one with Caitlin Moran partnering Jesse Southwell in the halves, Upton at fullback and soccer convert Sheridan Gallagher debuting on the wing.
Yasmin Clydsdale was listed in the second-row, confident of overcoming a knee injury sustained representing NSW in the recent women's Origin series.
Caitlan Johnston may face a fitness test later in the week, having been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery earlier this year.
Ten of those named were part of Newcastle's NRLW premiership in 2022 while seven will make their club debuts for the Knights this weekend.
KNIGHTS: Tamika Upton, Sheridan Gallagher, Shanice Parker, Abigail Roache, Jasmin Strange, Caitlin Moran, Jesse Southwell, Tayla Predebon, Olivia Higgins, Rima Butler, Yasmin Clydsdale, Caitlan Johnston, Laishon Albert-Jones, Nita Maynard, Simone Karpani, Viena Tinao, Kayla Romaniuk.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
