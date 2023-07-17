Newcastle Herald
Hannah Southwell named Newcastle Knights captain for NRLW in 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 17 2023 - 12:30pm
Knights captain Hannah Southwell. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
HANNAH Southwell has been named NRLW captain of the Knights in 2023 but vice-captain Tamika Upton will lead the team out for Saturday's season opener in Newcastle.

