A HEDDON Greta man allegedly found with drugs and an exotic corn snake as part of raids targeting the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders has been granted bail.
Matthew Leslie Stevens, 49, appeared in Cessnock Local Court on Friday charged with possessing drugs, restricted substances, ammunition, dealing in protected animals and breaching bail after Hunter Valley police served a firearm prohibition order and weapon prohibition order at his house last week.
Police say they allegedly uncovered a rifle round, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, two phones, testosterone and a corn snake. The snake, deemed an exotic animal, was taken away by the Department of Primary Industries.
Mr Stevens, who had been on bail at the time of his arrest after being charged with high-range drink driving, intimidation and break and enter, did not enter any pleas and his lawyer fought off a prosecution detention application to have him detained.
He was granted bail on a number of strict conditions, including reporting to police, a curfew and a drug and alcohol restriction, and will next appear in Maitland Local Court on Wednesday.
Police said Mr Stevens was one of nearly 600 people, including some of the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders, who were charged during a four-day high-impact operation across NSW.
Operation Amarok III, an intelligence-based policing strategy led by each region's Domestic Violence High-Risk Offender Teams ran from Wednesday to Saturday and involved officers from all police area commands and police districts in NSW, as well as various proactive and specialist units.
Police said they arrested 592 people during the four-day operation and charged them with more than 1100 offences. And as well as domestic-violence related crimes, the operation also uncovered firearm and weapon possession and drug supply.
Of those arrested, 139 people were listed among NSW's most dangerous domestic violence offenders and 103 had warrants out for offences of violence.
Over the four days, police engaged with high-risk domestic violence offenders on 1169 occasions, made 315 applications for Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs), served 500 outstanding ADVOs, completed 4882 ADVO compliance checks and 1465 bail compliance checks and conducted 116 firearm prohibition order searches.
In total, police seized 22 firearms and 40 prohibited weapons, as well as various types of illicit drugs.
Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism, Yasmin Catley, said with more than 139,000 calls for police assistance and over 33,000 actual domestic-related assaults every year, the issue of domestic and family violence cannot be understated.
"These figures show this is an epidemic. We know domestic and family violence is one of the most underreported crime types," Ms Catley said.
"The police have my full support on this. I back the government agencies working together to stamp out this type of behaviour. Operation Amarok sends a strong message to offenders that they're in the sights of police.
"You've been warned. Your predatory behaviour will be policed to your door."
NSW Police Corporate Sponsor for Domestic and Family Violence, Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon, said more than half the state's murders are related to domestic violence.
