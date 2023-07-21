Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

Investigation reveals mysterious Newcastle Herald letter writer linked to City of Newcastle chief executive Jeremy Bath

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated July 22 2023 - 7:33am, first published 5:00am
City of Newcastle chief executive Jeremy Bath is close friends with Herald letter writer Scott Neylon, who also calls himself Scott Neylan.
Scott Neylon is not one to mince words.

