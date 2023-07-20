When Catherine Henry was preparing to give birth to her daughter 23 years ago, she was an educated health lawyer who was used to advocating for others.
Yet when Ms Henry spoke to her obstetrician about wanting a c-section, she said she was presented with vaginal birth as the only option.
"[My doctor] told me what a lot of women are told; 'you will have a c-section if you need one'. The subtext of that is you'll have a c-section if your situation becomes an emergency. You don't want an emergency."
Ms Henry suffered from significant pelvic floor injuries and a prolonged labour that "went on and off for 72 hours".
"I only had one child and largely because the birth was so traumatic," she said.
The lawyer, who has been practicing in area of health for more than 30 years, said her situation was preventable.
"I was almost 40 [when I gave birth], I am a woman who hasn't had as much physical exercise," she said.
"I had a high BMI and I was exactly the sort of woman who was at greater risk of having complications during birth.
"I was not informed at all."
A Select Committee on Birth Trauma was established in NSW Parliament in June. Members of the public can lodge submissions until August 11 and a hearing will begin on September 4.
"We are only just - in the last decade- having conversations about this,"Ms Henry said. "I do feel quite strongly about women [having] conversations with [their] friends, having conversations with their doctor."
Ms Henry said much of the birthing advice given to herself and other expectant mothers was superficial: "take it slowly, breathe your way through labour".
"I feel quite angry when I hear that," she said. "I want a realistic information-sharing process during a woman's anti-natal period."
Across the state, mothers and advocate are marking Birth Trauma Awareness week, which is estimated to impact one in three women who give birth.
Ms Henry and her team walked from the King Street office to Nobbys Beach on Wednesday as part of a step count to raise funds for the Australasian Birthing Association.
"It was a wonderful time," she said of the work which saw about 30 team members turn out.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
