The Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular joins forces with Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated July 24 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:00pm
Craft beer lovers will no longer need to travel to Sydney to experience the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular. Picture supplied
Craft beer lovers will no longer need to travel to Sydney to experience the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular. Picture supplied

AUSTRALIA'S biggest craft beer festival - GABS - will branch out into wine and spirits under a bold expansion plan to bring the event to the Hunter Valley in 2024.

