Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Person trapped after multi-vehicle crash on New England Highway at Tarro

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 8:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

One person was left trapped in a car following a multi-vehicle crash on one of the Hunter's major roads on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.