One person was left trapped in a car following a multi-vehicle crash on one of the Hunter's major roads on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of the three-vehicle smash on the New England Highway at Tarro - near Hexham Bridge - at about 7.30am, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
A Fire and Rescue NSW team pulled a 30-year-old man from one of the vehicles, after he became trapped in the crash.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital.
Two other men were taken to hospital - one aged in his 50s with a head injury and the other in his 40s with a back injury.
The highway was closed in a southbound direction while one northbound lane remained open, with traffic backed-up to John Renshaw Drive at the time of publication.
Live Traffic NSW was urging motorists to avoid the area and consider exiting the M1 Pacific Motorway at Cameron Park, onto Newcastle Link Road, Thomas Street and Main Street towards the Inner City Bypass and allow extra travel time.
The condition of those people involved in the crash had not been confirmed at the time of publication.
It came after another Hunter crash that also resulted in three people being taken to hospital in the early hours of the morning.
A 24-year-old woman and two men - aged 21 and 20 - were each in a stable condition when paramedics took them to John Hunter Hospital following the single-vehicle crash on Newcastle Link Road at Cameron Park.
Police said a 29-year-old man, believed to be the driver, allegedly fled the scene after the red sedan hit a tree at about 12.30am.
A crime scene was established and police are investigating. They are calling for anyone with information that could help their inquiries to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
