Dungog council confirms repairs to Brig O'Johnston Bridge will begin on August 1

Updated July 28 2023 - 8:11am, first published 7:47am
The Brig O' Johnston Bridge.
Major upgrades to Clarence Town's Brig O'Johnston Bridge are expected to take place at the beginning of next month, with a 500-tonne crane set to install new supports.

