Major upgrades to Clarence Town's Brig O'Johnston Bridge are expected to take place at the beginning of next month, with a 500-tonne crane set to install new supports.
Dungog Shire Council said in a community notice this week that Transport for NSW confirmed bridge engineers had assessed damage at the site and work would go ahead from August 1.
The repairs will take place from 6am to 6pm every day for about four weeks. The bridge is expected to reopen in late August, the council said.
The Brig O'Johnston Bridge was built in 1880 and is the oldest surviving timber truss bridge in NSW.
It was extensively damaged by a truck in 2022.
"Once reopened, the bridge will have restrictions allowing only vehicles with a maximum mass of 22.5 tonnes and a maximum width of 2.8 metres, prohibiting articulated heavy vehicles," Dungog council's community notice said.
"Until the repairs are completed, the bridge remains unsafe for all vehicles, and detour routes will continue to be in effect.
"Pedestrian access to the bridge will also be limited, except during designated times each day (8.30am to 9.30am and 3pm to 4pm)."
