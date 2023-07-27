Teenager charged in Hunter over alleged Sydney murder

A teenager has been charged in the Hunter over the death of a man in a western Sydney home in June.
Police arrested the 16-year-old girl in Muswellbrook at about 2.45pm on Thursday, July 27, as part of an investigation into the alleged killing of a 32-year-old man.
The man was found unresponsive inside a bedroom at a home on Ellsworth Drive at Tregear on the night of June 10, 2023.
Paramedics attended the scene but he could not be revived.
Strike Force Armine, made up of Mount Druitt police and detectives from the State Crime Command's homicide squad, have been investigating.
They allege the 32-year-old died after being injured during a physical altercation at the Tregear property.
Two men - aged 18 and 19 - and a 16-year-old girl remain before the courts after being charged over the man's death.
The fourth accused - the 16-year-old girl arrested in the Hunter this week - will face children's court today (July 28).
Police said in a statement their investigation into the alleged murder was ongoing.
