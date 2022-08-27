DANIEL Berno arrived in Australia as a backpacker just before the start of COVID restrictions two-and-a-half years ago with no intention of playing ice hockey.
A chance encounter with former Northstars captain Bert Malloy at a Central Coast restaurant changed all that.
Now, having borrowed some of Malloy's equipment, the Canadian import sits second on the Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL) goal-scorers list for 2022 and has helped give Newcastle a shot at holding aloft the Goodall Cup next weekend.
"I came down here just to go backpacking. I'd been playing hockey my whole life so I wanted to travel and have some fun and enjoy myself for a while," Berno said.
"We did the whole loop [around Australia] but ended up in Terrigal where my girlfriend has an uncle from The Netherlands. We visited him and thought it's not a bad part of the world so we'll stick around here for a while.
"She ended up getting a job at a restaurant and funny enough Bert Malloy's in-laws own that joint.
"One thing led to another ... obviously they were a bit cautious to start because import spots are valuable but everything worked out.
"It's pretty crazy because I never would have thought to come to Australia to play hockey and now look at it."
Berno has been a key component of the Northstars' success this season, having found the back of the net 23 times and just two shy of frontrunner Casey Kubara (25).
The 23-year-old also has 17 assists and along with fellow Newcastle import Francis Drolet have combined for a total of 84 points, both ranking inside the AIHL top five.
"Definitely helps out when you play with a guy who is a true pro like Francis. He just sees the game so well and I just kind of do my part - give me the puck and put the goal in," he said.
Berno previously played 152 matches in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, representing the Oakville Blades, Georgetown Raiders, Orangeville Flyers and Brampton Admirals between 2015 and 2019.
He lined up with incoming AIHL team Central Coast Rhinos for a handful of exhibition games this year, however, remains unsure about the next step in his career.
The second-placed Northstars take on Sydney Bears at Macquarie Ice Rink on Saturday (5pm) in what marks the last round of the regular season.
Newcastle can equal but not surpass minor premiers Canberra Brave on the AIHL ladder ahead of a major semi-final clash with the same opponents in Melbourne on Friday night (8.30pm).
The play-offs continue at O'Brien Icehouse on September 3 with a decider scheduled for September 4.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
