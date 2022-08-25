NORTHSTARS coach John Kennedy jnr reckons he knew straight after the 2019 season.
Newcastle had just been eliminated from the Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL) play-offs at home and Kennedy jnr felt like he still had more to offer on the rink.
Following some non-competition appearances during the last two COVID-impacted years, the US-raised defenceman has now fully returned to playing and finds himself on the verge of another finals series.
"It's been amazing being back on the ice. It's such a different perspective from being on the bench to being right there in the circle with the boys. I'm fortunate enough to not only see it, but also be a part of it," he said.
A two-time Goodall Cup winner since arriving at the Northstars in 2013, Kennedy jnr has juggled the dual roles this campaign with Kevin Noble and Amelia Matheson alongside as "outstanding" assistant coaches.
"It wouldn't happen if they both weren't on board. Kevin's hockey knowledge is second to none along with his intensity and attention to detail. Plus all the support he gets from Amelia," he said.
Noble was originally a Northstars import for 2020 and has since been sidelined with a back injury. Matheson is the first woman appointed to an AIHL coaching position.
Newcastle have a last-round encounter with fellow finalists the Sydney Bears at Macquarie Ice Rink on Saturday (5pm) before heading to Melbourne for the 2022 play-offs.
Meanwhile, Northstars rookie Riley Tonks has switched Swedish clubs and will join Kalmar HC in 2022-23 following two seasons with Hasselby Kalvesta.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
