Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby: Southern Beaches prop Hayden Gavin just reaching his prime at game 250

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 24 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE CHARGE: Southern Beaches prop Hayden Gavin. Picture: Marina Neil

SOUTHERN Beaches prop Hayden Gavin feels like he is just hitting his prime.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.