SOUTHERN Beaches prop Hayden Gavin feels like he is just hitting his prime.
Gavin will be the first Beaches player to notch 250 games in Premier Rugby when he lines up against Wanderers in first grade at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
A local junior, Gavin was part of the 2010 colts side which collected the club's first title in Premier Rugby. He was hooker in the 2014 first-grade grand final side and has racked up 170 games in the top grade.
"I'm just getting to my prime," Gavin said. "While the body still works I want to keep going. I'm only 32 so I reckon I have at least a couple of years left. Front-rowers have plenty of longevity."
It has been a difficult season for Southern Beaches. They sit in second-last place on five points, with one win.
"It has been tough," said Gavin, who apart from play has previously been on the committee and served as president. "Having said that, we are still a long way from where we were in 2019 [when the club was close to folding].
"Our second grade are still in the hunt for the finals. Off the field, everyone is having a lot of fun. We just need to convert a bit of that into winning mentality, then we will have the formula for success."
Some of Gavin's closest friends and longest serving teammates Tyler Ostle, Glenn Stone and Dane Le Rougetel will run out with him on Saturday.
"You grow up somewhere and make best mates," Gavin said. "Tyler and I started playing footy together in primary school. I married his sister. This is the only place for me."
The next generation led by Ben Park, Saint Manu and Darcy Blackmore that is providing the inspiration for Gavin.
"They are fantastic young blokes," he said. "Full of energy. They have lifted my vintage up a little bit. We were having fun and cruising, but they have put us on notice to have a crack or else. They drive us training and are fantastic young men off the field as well."
