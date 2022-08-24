LACHLAN Walsmley has put himself in a strong position to represent Scotland at this year's World Cup, sitting second on the Championship try-scoring leaderboard for 2022.
Walmsley, a former Souths fullback who was born and bred in Merriwa, has crossed 22 times for English club the Halifax Panthers with three rounds remaining in the regular season.
The 24-year-old winger is one behind frontrunner Tee Ritson (23) and one ahead of third-ranked Anthony Thackery (21) on the individual tally.
He scored four in Halifax's most recent outing, a 42-10 win over Newcastle Thunder at home last weekend, to help the Panthers stay third on the competition ladder.
Halifax meet Bradford, Widnes and second-placed Featherstone over the closing stages before the top-six finals series. Leigh Centurions are on top and have lost just once this campaign.
Walmsley, who joined the Panthers after an initial overseas stint at Whitehaven last year, recently signed a contract extension to keep him at Halifax until the end of 2024.
He's also eyeing off the upcoming World Cup in England, having debuted for the Bravehearts against Jamaica in October.
Scotland have yet to release their squad for the tournament (October 15-November 19), but face the England Knights in a warm-up fixture as part of a training camp in Edinburgh.
The Upper Hunter product has Scotish family heritage via his maternal grandfather.
Halifax coach Simon Grix has described Walmsley, who won a Newcastle RL premiership with Souths in 2018, as an "X factor" player.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
