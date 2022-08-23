Krystian Mapapalangi has kept his place at left centre for Newcastle's clash with the Gold Coast at CBus Super Stadium on Sunday.
The 19-year-old, who debuted in the Knights' 28-22 loss to the Canberra Raiders on Sunday, has been named to wear the No.4 jersey again this week.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has opted to keep Mapapalangi ahead of Enari Tuala, who missed last week's game after being stood down for being late to the team bus the week prior.
Prop Daniel Saifiti is set to return despite being forced to withdraw from the side in the 24 hours before Sunday's loss after contracting COVID-19.
Tyson Frizell, who pulled out only minutes before kick-off due to a rib injury, has also been named to face the Titans.
His withdrawal left O'Brien with no choice but to debut 18th man Oryn Keeley.
The coach praised both Keeley and Mapapalangi's efforts following the game.
Bradman Best remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Knights (vs Titans)
1 Tex Hoy
2 Edrick Lee
3 Dane Gagai
4 Krystian Mapapalangi
5 Dom Young
6 Anthony Milford
7 Adam Clune
8 David Klemmer
9 Jayden Brailey (C)
10 Daniel Saifiti
11 Tyson Frizell
12 Brodie Jones
13 Sauaso Sue
Bench
14 Phoenix Crossland
15 Jacob Saifiti
16 Pasami Saulo
17 Mat Croker
Extended match squad
18 Jack Johns
19 Chris Randall
20 Enari Tuala
21 Simi Sasagi
22 Jirah Momoisea
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
