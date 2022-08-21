Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Canberra Raiders stage second-half revival to beat gutsy Newcastle Knights 28-22

By Robert Dillon
August 21 2022 - 7:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRY TIME: Sebastian Kris scores for Canberra. Picture: Peter Lorimer
Canberra Raiders stage second-half revival to beat gutsy Newcastle Knights 28-22

A DEPLETED Newcastle Knights produced a brave effort before succumbing 28-22 to Canberra Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday - their ninth loss in 11 home games this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.