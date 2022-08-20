The NEWCASTLE Falcons surrendered 96-78 to a white-hot Sutherland which produced a shooting clinic at Broadmeadow Basketball Stadium on Saturday night to progress to the final four of the NBL 1 East competition.
Inspirational skipper Lochlan Hutchinson led the way with 26 points as the Sharks shot at an incredible 49 per cent from the field and 51 per cent from beyond the arch. They hit 18 three-pointers for 54 points - more than half their total.
Playing through the pain of a fractured thumb, Hutchinson drained eight from 13, including six of 10 from deep.
The Falcons were no slouches. They shot at 44 per cent, but couldn't get stops at the other end.
Ryan Beisty had 18 points and 11 rebounds without every really getting going.
Matur Maluach scored in bursts and finished with 16 points and captain Jadyn Goodwin got hot late with 11.
Go-to man Myles Cherry got in early foul trouble and was restricted to just 15 minutes and contributed eight points and five rebounds - well below his season average of 18 points and 10 rebounds
Sutherland will now play Maitland for a place in the final.
The Falcons led 25-21 at quarter time but struggled for rhythm from that point on.
Falcons' big-two Cherry and Beisty got straight to work as the Falcons opened a 25-21 lead at the first break,
Beisty dropped nine points, including a three-point play, and hauled in six rebounds and a block.
Cherry was equally efficient with six points from three attempts.
But the home side went cold to open the second as Sutherland went on a 9-0 run to lead 29-25.
Officials allowed both teams to bang bodies in a physical contest that suited the visitors.
When Hutchinson hit his third shot of the period, the Sharks led 36-27.
Maluach found his range knocking down seven unanswered points to get the home side to 38-36. But Hutchinson had the final say with a bomb and 41-36 advantage at the main break.
Hutchinson led all scorers with 16 and Adrian Cabrera had 11.
Cherry picked up his fourth foul with 5:37 left in the third quarter and sat out.
It continued to be the Hutchinson show in the third. The sweet-shooting guard hit three from deep to have 26 points at three quarter time as the visitors took control up 66-55.
Beisty opened the term with a three-point play as the Falcons upped the tempo.
But the sharks had all the answers. If it wasn't Hutchinson, Norris and Cabrera got the job do
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
