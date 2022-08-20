Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Basketball: Falcons have no answers to sweet-shooting Sharks to be bundled out of NBL 1 East men's finals

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 20 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPARK: Matur Maluach takes the ball to the hoop in the Falcons' 96-78 loss to Sutherland at Broadmeadow Basketball Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: Peter Lorimer

The NEWCASTLE Falcons surrendered 96-78 to a white-hot Sutherland which produced a shooting clinic at Broadmeadow Basketball Stadium on Saturday night to progress to the final four of the NBL 1 East competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.