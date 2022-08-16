NICOLE Munger had planned to spend a couple of months in Newcastle, hopefully win some games with the Falcons, and jet back out for Europe.
A short stopover on the American's basketball journey.
Such has been Munger's love for Newcastle - and Australia - the sweet-shooting 24-year-old hopes to stay and possibly have a shot at the WNBL.
"The city is awesome, the people here are awesome. That is what makes Newcastle so special, the people," Munger said. "I would love to be able to stay here and keep playing. That (WNBL) is one of my goals. I will see how it plays out."
Munger's numbers more than stack up.
The 180cm two-guard averages 25 points at 50 per cent, hauls in 11 rebounds and dishes out four assists a game.
She dropped a league-high 53 points and to go with seven rebounds, five assists and six steals against the Inner West Bulls last month.
Only Opals legend Lauren Jackson (33 points and 13 rebounds) and her Albury teammate, Indiana Fever WNBA forward Unique Thompson (30 points and 16 rebounds) fill up the stats sheet with more ink.
"I am a bit late in terms of each team only being permitted two imports on each team," Munger said of her WNBL aspirations.
"I was keen to go back to Europe, but a couple of things happened and I absolutely love it here. I would love to stay."
Munger does individual skill sessions with Newcastle basketball director of coaching Tim Mallon, who raves about her shooting stroke and work ethic.
For now, Munger's focus is on the Falcons and the elimination play-off against Manly at Broadmeadow on Saturday.
The Falcons accounted for Norths, minus 20-point, 13 rebounds a game star Chrya Evans who departed for the University of Michigan last week, to seal third spot and home court advantage.
"My teammates are incredible. We have had a lot of fun and a lot of success. We are looking to continue it into this weekend," Munger said. "It will be a bit different without Chyra, which we saw last weekend. We lost a really good player so there will obviously be some hiccups. We are working through it, trying to find different combinations and different things."
Munger, who led the way with 38 points against the Bears, said everyone had stepped up in the absence of Evans.
"If you look at the roster everybody is trying to figure out what they can do to bring a little more," Munger said. "That is the point about play-offs - what do you need to do to get it done."
"We will have to see what Manly throw at us. We have been working on a couple of new sets and the ball has been moving super well. That is a strength of our team.
"We saw that against Norths. If we can do a good job of moving the ball, defences are going to have a tough time keeping up with us."
The Falcons edged out Manly 75-73 on the road in their previous encounter in June.
"That win gives us a little bit of confidence," Munger said. "But everything is different in the play-offs. Everybody is playing a bit harder. It means a bit more.
"Manly will come in trying to tear our heads off and beat us up. We have to come in with the same mentality and focus even harder."
The Falcons women tip off at 3.30pm and will be followed by the men's play-off against Sutherland. Entry is free.
