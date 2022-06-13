After I graduated from Michigan, I had no interest in playing or travelling for that matter.- FALCONS IMPORT NICOLE MUNGER
NEW NEWCASTLE Falcons import Nicole Munger thought her playing days were done after she graduated from the University of Michigan at the end of the 2019 season.
A 180cm swingman, Munger had helped lead the Wolverines to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and averaged 10 points and three rebounds per game in her senior year.
Satisfied, Munger moved into coaching at Fordham University, where she was coordinator of recruiting and player development.
Then COVID-19 struck.
"After I graduated from Michigan, I had no interest in playing or travelling for that matter," Munger told the Newcastle Herald. "I got into coaching at Fordham. I loved it. The first year I missed playing and second year with COVID I got to play in practice. I still had it. I thought I may as well give it a try."
Munger, 24, spent last season in La Palma, where she steered CB Aridane to a Canary Islands title.
"I loved my time in Spain," Munger said. "It was the first professional women's team in any sport on that island. Just the impact on the young girls was really incredible.
"For us to have as much success as we did, was pretty cool. We ended up winning the islands and got an opportunity to play on the mainland in Spain. The team won promotion to a higher league next season.
"Our coach was really dedicated in his development with us as individuals and as a team. I learnt so many different things from him - the Euro step and a lot of skill technicalities.
"Now that I am in Australia, I am keen to see what it is about and learn. As much as it is about playing basketball and enjoying myself, it is really about experiencing new cultures and meeting new people."
Munger's arrival could not have come at a better time for the Falcons. They have lost three on the bounce to have a win-loss record of 5-4 and sit in sixth spot.
In a further blow to their NBL1 East title hopes, Chyra Mullaney and Amelia Raidaveta depart this month for the US to take up scholarships. Mullaney is the Falcons' leading scorer with 19 points per game and also hauls in 12 rebounds. Raidaveta is a key part of the paint rotation.
Munger can play anywhere from the one spot to the four, but is most comfortable on the wing.
In her senior year at college, mainly playing at the three, Munger scored in double figures 16 times, with three 20-point games. Her career-best 27 points, including seven triples, was against Washington.
"Whatever the team needs I am here for," Munger said. "It is definitely a much younger group than I am used to. I will try and help them whatever way I can.
"I know we are losing Chyra and Amelia and if we need somebody to step up down low, I will stick my hand up. Whatever Chloe needs. We have lost a couple of games recently so hopefully we can get back in the winning column and see what the last half of the season has in store for us"
Munger will soon be joined by CB Aridane teammate Anna Fernandez.
"Anna is a bit older, 28, and was our captain and point guard in Spain," Munger said. "She is very good at controlling the tempo. I saw her grow so much this year."
Mullaney is headed to Munger's alma mater, the University of Michigan. Falcons coach Chloe Mullaney is Chyra's mother.
"Chloe was talking to one of my good friends, Val Nainima who is an assistant coach at Michigan," Munger said. "Chloe was looking for a player. That was the connection. The rest is history.
"I'm definitely thankful for that connection and I'm really excited for Chyra to go over there.
"My first two years at Michigan, we didn't make the tournament. Now the culture is changing and people like Chyra, who is one of the top Aussies in her class, is going over there looking to make a difference. I know she will do really good things."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
