The Newcastle Northstars have taken back-to-back wins from an Australian Ice Hockey League weekend double-header at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium to stay unbeaten as they eye ladders leaders Canberra in their next assignment.
The Northstars fought back from being two goals down to take a 6-3 victory over the Melbourne Mustangs at the Warners Bay rink on Saturday night then downed Melbourne Ice 8-2 on Sunday.
Advertisement
The hosts trailed 3-2 heading into the third and final period on Saturday night but produced four unanswered goals, including David Jeremy's first in AIHL, to seal the win.
On Sunday, Newcastle led 4-1 at the end of the first period then 6-1 after the second. Robert Malloy starred with three goals for the hosts, who are unbeaten in eight starts to be positioned second with 24 points.
The Northstars now play the Brave, who are on top of the competition standings with 25 points from 10 outings, next weekend in another double-header.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.