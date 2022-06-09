"OK, it's an NPL level club but they have some big ambitions and they have a purpose to what they want to do. For me the purpose wasn't there at the Jets, and good luck to them. I'm sure they'll find what they want to do and where they want to go. But for me it wasn't the time or the place and it was time to go. I don't have any regrets at all. I know I made the right decision and I'm looking forward to starting new."