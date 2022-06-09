Newcastle Herald
Charlestown Azzurri return to top spot in NPL as Maitland stay on their heels

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 9 2022 - 4:00am
ON TARGET: Azzurri's Riley Smith scored twice on Sunday against Lake Macquarie then once on Wednesday night against Valentine. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Charlestown Azzurri again showed their variety in attack to retake the Northern NSW NPL lead, while Maitland stayed on their hammer with another blitz spearheaded by their star strikers.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

