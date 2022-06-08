Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Jets young gun Kirsty Fenton in Young Matildas squad to face NZ

By Renee Valentine
Updated June 8 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:30am
Jets defender and rising star Kirsty Fenton is in the Young Matildas squad set to play New Zealand in Auckland on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle Jets young gun Kirsty Fenton has been named in a 24-player Young Matildas squad for their upcoming international with New Zealand.

