Newcastle Jets young gun Kirsty Fenton in Young Matildas squad to face NZ

Newcastle Jets young gun Kirsty Fenton has been named in a 24-player Young Matildas squad for their upcoming international with New Zealand.
The Blackalls Park 18-year-old earned the Jets' rising star award after a break-out debut season in the A-League Women.
Fenton, a versatile defender who plays for North West Sydney in NPLW NSW, flew to New Zealand on Wednesday with the Australian under-20 side. They play the Junior Football Ferns on Sunday in Auckland.
The Young Matildas are building towards the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica in August, where they are drawn into Group A with South American champions Brazil, Costa Rica and Spain.
**Mid Coast are unbeaten in their past three starts but face another tough weekend of NPLW Northern NSW with a game against pace-setters Warners Bay in Taree on Saturday before facing fifth-placed Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval on Monday. Both are rescheduled washed-out matches.
The seventh-placed side kickstarted their season with back-to-back wins over last-placed New Lambton before drawing 0-0 with Adamstown, sixth, last Saturday.
**Two-time competition leading scorer Jemma House has quickly made up for lost time, banging away eight goals in three NPLW NNSW appearances.
But Warners Bay's Adriana Konjarski looks uncatchable with 25 in 10 outings. House's Olympic teammate Jade McAtamney is next best with 10 goals. Lucy Jerram (Magic), Kimmie Trappett (Adamstown), Tara Andrews (Warners Bay) and Keea Parrish (Olympic) have all scored eight.
