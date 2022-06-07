LAKE Macquarie director of rugby Matt Bartley put the Roos' 172-5 capitulation to Hamilton down to a perfect storm of injuries and unavailabilities.
The embarrassing defeat in the round-four catch-up game on Monday night is the biggest in recent memory in Hunter Rugby.
The Hawks scored an incredible 28 tries and kicked 16 conversions.
Scrums were uncontested and the Hawks scored at an average of better than two points a minute.
Winger Hamish McKie led the way with four, while No.8 Tauf Kinikini and centre Angus O'Brien notched hat-tricks. Fly-half Billy Clay finished with a personal haul of 28 points from two tries and nine conversions.
The Roos side was unrecognisable from the outfit that went down 62-19 to Southern Beaches on Saturday.
Lock Luke Sumner, No.8 Apisai Avakii and winger Kaminieli Qutakira were the only players to back up.
At least seven players took the field for second grade and first grade.
"We won't play on a Monday night again," Bartley said. "We were of the belief that all the boys were available. We did have quite a few injured on Saturday. It was a perfect storm with injuries and unavailabilities."
English imports Ryan Toogood and Billy McNeill didn't play, experienced heads Marlon Solofutu, Tevita Polamalu and Ken Viliamu had work commitments as did four of their Fijians.
"We had a number of players back up and went uncontested scrums due to the safety aspect," Bartley said.
It is the second time this season that the Roos have conceded more than 100 points after they went down 113-0 to Wanderers in round two.
"We had eight first grade out with COVID and illness against Wanderers," Bartley said. "We have been competitive in ever other match. We have 85 players registered. We are not in crisis. We have plenty of players.
"We have a new coach in Seru Rainima and he is being assisted by Gary Ella. We are doing a lot of good things."
Lake Macquarie withdrew from first grade halfway through last season due to lack of players and lopsided scorelines.
Hunter Rugby Union president Glenn Turner said the union would investigate the situation.
"The result brings into question a duty of care," he said. "Players who are backing up for multiple games or are playing in a very lop-sided contest are more prone to injury. That is the bottom line.
"We will look at their records - points for and against - for this year and the number of players who have doubled up. Do the number players who take the field on any one day reflect the numbers of registered players."
