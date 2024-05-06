Cop car rammed by stolen vehicle, man flees into bushland

A MAN allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen car will front court today accused of ramming a police car, crashing, and fleeing into Lake Macquarie bushland.
Police allegedly spotted a stolen Mazda E2000 pull into a driveway on Oakdale Road at Gateshead just after midnight on Monday.
Police used their vehicle to block the Mazda from leaving but as an officer approached it, the Mazda allegedly reversed harshly and slammed into the side of the police car.
The Mazda took off and collided with two parked cars on Kopa Street at Whitebridge, police said.
The man allegedly dumped the Mazda and fled into bushland.
Police captured the 35-year-old man after a short foot chase, and he was arrested and taken to a Lake Macquarie police station.
The man was charged with illegally using a conveyance, having goods in his custody, driving whilst disqualified, assaulting police, negligent driving, driving recklessly or furiously, not providing particulars and two counts of resisting police.
He was refused bail by police to front Belmont Local Court later on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.