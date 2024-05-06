Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Gunman on the run after armed hold-up at bottle shop

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 6 2024 - 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating reports of an armed robbery at Tanilba Bay on May 5. File picture
Police are investigating reports of an armed robbery at Tanilba Bay on May 5. File picture

A GUNMAN is on the run after holding up a bottle shop at Port Stephens overnight and running off with money and smokes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.