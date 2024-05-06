Scissor hold-up at servo: police arrest man at Boolaroo

SCISSORS were allegedly wielded during an armed hold-up at a Lake Macquarie service station on the weekend.
Police were called at about lunchtime on Sunday, May 5, after reports a man had entered a business on Main Road at Boolaroo, south west of Newcastle, while wielding scissors.
The armed assailant allegedly demanded money from a staff member at the scene at about 1.10pm, before he fled with a "small amount of cash", police said.
Lake Macquarie detectives launched an investigation into the armed robbery and homed in on the man they allege was behind it.
Detectives arrested a 45-year-old man at a house on Second Street at Boolaroo, which turns off Main Road, and he was taken to a Lake Macquarie police station.
He had one charge levelled against him of robbery armed with an offensive weapon.
He was refused bail by police and was expected to front Belmont Local Court on Monday, May 6.
