Daniel Scott's breathtaking postcard from the Top of the World

Early days are relatively short, with two to five hours, mostly of climbing, and zig-zagging across blue-grey rivers swelled by melted ice, on multiple suspension bridges. Wobbly and often full of other trekkers, porters and trains of mules carrying bags and goods - the only transport up here, other than helicopters, is of the two or four-legged variety - in this popular spring season, these present the biggest of challenges to one young French Canadian in our group, who is scared of heights. With coaxing, courage and a firm grasp onto the backpack of a fellow trekker in front of her, she makes it across them all.