Daniel Scott's Kathmandu postcard: where history and humanity meet

I've been so fortunate to be staying at Dwarikas Hotel and to step off the noisy street into a 17th century palace, which is what the property is modelled on. Founded in the 1960s by the visionary Dwarika Das Shrestha, on the site of an old cow shed, the property was dedicated to preserving local Newari heritage by repurposing intricate woodwork, being thrown out across the Kathmandu Valley, in the name of progress.